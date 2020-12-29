Reno County reaches 100 COVID-19 deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County on Tuesday (Dec. 29) reported that it has reached 100 deaths due to laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within the county. Further, the county reported 51 COVID-19 deaths in the past 30 days.

As of Tuesday afternoon, COVID-19 statistics for Reno County show the median age of people in the county who died from the virus is 80 with the youngest death at 50 years old and the oldest at 96. Countywide there have been 6,470 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 5,850 have recovered, bringing the current number of active COVID-19 cases in Reno County to 520.

The county’s overall COVID-19 test rate is at 31.87 percent. Last month, the positive test rate peaked at a little more than 50 percent.

“As we continue into the New Year, we all must do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19. It will take each of us doing our part by continuing to be vigilant by washing your hands, social distance by at least six feet or more, wear a mask when you are in public places and stay at home if you are not feeling well,” the county said. “It is very important that people continue to follow the guidelines to help decrease the spread of COVID19 in our community.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.