Winter storm brings wintry mix to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a winter storm is moving into the state. While snow continues to fall over northwest Kansas, the rest of the state is waking-up to mixture of freezing rain and sleet. Roads, especially northwest of Wichita are icy with temperatures at or below freezing.

Expect the mix of sleet and freezing rain in the Wichita area this morning to changeover to all rain by 9 a.m. as temperatures climb above freezing. While some ice accumulation and tricky travel is possible across south-central Kansas during the morning commute, roads should be wet, and not icy Tuesday afternoon and evening as temperatures climb into middle and upper 40s.

Central Kansas is the area of concern. Places like Great Bend, Salina, and Concordia may see quite a bit of ice accumulation, both sleet and freezing rain, before the changeover to rain takes place late today into this evening. Icy roads and dangerous travel is expected, however power outages are unlikely.

As the storm system exits on Wednesday morning, colder air will overspread the state and the rain may changeover to snow before it comes to an end. However, accumulation will be minimal if any at all.

A second storm system appears to be headed our way on New Year’s Eve and Day. While the exact path of the storm is uncertain, it looks like central and eastern Kansas will see an impact. Snowfall accumulation is possible, if not likely and area roads may become snow-packed as we ring in the new year.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Freezing rain early, then rain during the afternoon. Wind: E/S 15-30; gusty. High: 49.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain and rumbles of thunder. Wind: S/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Rain/snow mix early, then decreasing clouds. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 39.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear; colder. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 18.

Thu: High: 40. Low: 29. Increasing clouds; wintry mix late in the day.

Fri: High: 34. Low: 20. Snow in the morning, then decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 42. Low: 23. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 48. Low: 29. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 49. Low: 25. Partly cloudy.

