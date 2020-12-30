Advertisement

1 dead, another critically injured in Tuesday night shooting

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died and another is in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday night.

Around 8:20 p.m., dispatch put out a call of a disturbance in the 3900 block of Fairhaven -- near 48th and Illinois.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said as officers were getting close to the area, reports of shots fired came in.

Sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating what led up to the shooting.

“A disturbance in the neighborhood, so we believe it occurred at a residence,” Captain Terry Spreier said.

