2021 starts with accumulating snow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says one winter storm is moving out, but another one will soon move in. Rain and snow showers this morning, mainly over southeast Kansas, will be history by midday. Clearing skies this afternoon will help temperatures top-out in the near normal upper 30s and lower 40s.

Get ready for a cold, but quiet start to the last day of 2020 with temperatures in the teens. Any sunshine will disappear during the day as another winter storm moves into the state. A mix of freezing rain and sleet Thursday evening should change to all snow Thursday night and last through New Year’s Day.

Snow accumulation looks likely and this could end up being the biggest snowfall in the Wichita area in a couple of years. Exactly how much will depend on the path of the storm and how quickly we can changeover to all snow. Regardless, roads will deteriorate Thursday night and travel plans will be impacted.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 10-20. High: 40.

Tonight: Becoming clear; colder. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 18.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/NE 5-15. High: 39.

Tomorrow Night: Freezing rain/sleet change to snow. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 28.

Fri: High: 34. Low: 20. Snow through midday, then decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 38. Low: 22. Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 44. Low: 24. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 50. Low: 27. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 48. Low: 29. Mix of sun and clouds.

