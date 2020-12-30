Advertisement

2021 starts with accumulating snow

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says one winter storm is moving out, but another one will soon move in.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says one winter storm is moving out, but another one will soon move in.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says one winter storm is moving out, but another one will soon move in. Rain and snow showers this morning, mainly over southeast Kansas, will be history by midday. Clearing skies this afternoon will help temperatures top-out in the near normal upper 30s and lower 40s.

Get ready for a cold, but quiet start to the last day of 2020 with temperatures in the teens. Any sunshine will disappear during the day as another winter storm moves into the state. A mix of freezing rain and sleet Thursday evening should change to all snow Thursday night and last through New Year’s Day.

Snow accumulation looks likely and this could end up being the biggest snowfall in the Wichita area in a couple of years. Exactly how much will depend on the path of the storm and how quickly we can changeover to all snow. Regardless, roads will deteriorate Thursday night and travel plans will be impacted.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 10-20. High: 40.

Tonight: Becoming clear; colder. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 18.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/NE 5-15. High: 39.

Tomorrow Night: Freezing rain/sleet change to snow. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 28.

Fri: High: 34. Low: 20. Snow through midday, then decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 38. Low: 22. Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 44. Low: 24. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 50. Low: 27. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 48. Low: 29. Mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in S. Wichita
Fire damages south Wichita mobile home
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Winter storm outlook for Monday night, Dec. 28, to Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Advisory, weather alert issued with snow, freezing rain moving into Kansas
Weather Forecast
Winter storm brings wintry mix to Kansas
Eyewitness News KWCH
Garden City man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

Latest News

Showers will continue overnight with another chance for a rain/snow mix early Wednesday.
Rain, wintry mix possible Wednesday morning
Weather Forecast
Winter storm brings wintry mix to Kansas
Weather Alert: Ice on Tuesday morning
Weather Alert: Ice on Tuesday morning
Weather forecast
Winter storm to bring wintry mix to Kansas