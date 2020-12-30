3 killed when suspected carjacker drives wrong way on I-95 in Fla.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three people were killed Tuesday night when a suspected carjacker fleeing from police drove the wrong way onto Interstate 95 in central Florida and collided head-on with another vehicle, authorities said.

Two other people were injured in the crash around 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The man had been involved in a carjacking earlier Tuesday in Orange County, and was fleeing from sheriff’s deputies on northbound I-95, Volusia County Sheriff’s officials told news outlets.

The man turned into the southbound lanes, heading against traffic with his headlights off, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the oncoming traffic, but the man’s car hit another vehicle head-on. The suspected carjacker and the driver and a passenger in the other car were killed, highway patrol Lt. Kim Montes told the Orlando Sentinel.

Two passengers in the backseat of second vehicle were taken to local hospitals with traumatic injuries, officials said. Their names, ages and conditions were not available.

The names of the three killed were also not released.

Southbound lanes of I-95 were closed to traffic as investigators collected evidence at the crash scene.

