4You: Derby community comes together to celebrate man’s special birthday

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here is a feel-good story we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

The Derby community comes together to help celebrate a special birthday for one of its own. Ken Lyeria turned 90 on Tuesday (Dec. 29). To help him celebrate, the Derby Community Foundation set the goal to collect and deliver at least 90 birthday cards. Lyeria was the recipient of the foundation’s generosity award.

The foundation collected 111 birthday cards for Lyeria and delivered them to him on Tuesday. The cards were a way to show Lyeria how much he’s appreciated in the Derby community, as COVID-19 restrictions kept the foundation from throwing a big party for him.

