Flight of 737 Max a welcome sight for local aerospace community

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first commercial flight in nearly two years for the Boeing 737 Max is a promising sight for the local aerospace community. But how quickly could the return to commercial flight directly impact the economy in Wichita where about 70 percent of the 737 Max is made? Those who spoke with Eyewitness News said it’s unlikely we’ll return to production levels for the Max seen before its grounding in March 2019.

Leeham Company Aviation Industry Consultant Scott Hamilton said while seeing the 737 Max take off with passengers aboard is encouraging, it’s a baby step forward for the troubled airplane.

“It’s going to take a long time to get back up to full service,” Hamilton said. “We have 450 airplanes that we’re storing, plus 381 that were in service when the grounding order took effect.

The big question is when the progress of the return to flight for the 737 Max will be felt on the production floor of Spirit AeroSystems and its suppliers.

“It won’t dramatically change orders or really won’t change a lot of the fundamentals, but it does remove an uncertainty in the market,” said Wichita State University Center of Economic Development and Business Research Director Jeremy Hill.

The biggest issue currently is demand. It’s the factor Hamilton discussed in predicting that the 737 Max won’t return to its pre-grounding levels of production.

“Boeing itself predicts that early 200, it might (move) to 31 a month. I just don’t think we’re going to get back to the 52 a month of 57 a month,” Hamilton said.

There are also new factors to consider as COVID-19 has upended air travel.

“It will take a while to recover from this,” Hill said. “...Our suppliers and the supply chain has changed dramatically because of it.”

And even with the Max back in the air, there are questions about passengers’ trust in the plane.

“The FAA, and frankly, Boeing, have a lot of credibility to restore and recover,” Hamilton said.

But the take off is progress that could bring better days ahead.

“Ramping back up, it has a big multiplier effect,” Hill said. “The reason why is we have higher than average wages. We’re bringing new dollars into the economy.”

Hamilton said other factors that will play into the recovery is how quickly air travel picks back up next year, especially in the business sector, as well as what type of new orders we see for the Max from airlines.

