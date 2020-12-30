Frequently asked questions about the second round of stimulus checks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are some answers to frequently asked questions on the second stimulus payment.

Do I need to do anything to get the second round of payments?

The IRS said that there is no action required by eligible individuals to receive the second payment.

How much will I receive?

Singles will get $600, while married couples who filed a joint return will get $1,200. Those with qualifying children will also receive $600 for each qualifying child. Dependents who are 17 and older are not eligible for the child payment.

When will I get my direct deposit?

Some can expect initial direct deposit payments to begin arriving as early as Tuesday night and continue into next week. Some Americans may see the direct deposit payments as pending or as provisional payments in their accounts before the official payment date of Jan. 4, 2021.

When will I get my physical check?

Paper checks will begin to be mailed, Wednesday, Dec. 30.

