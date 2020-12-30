Advertisement

Frequently asked questions about the second round of stimulus checks

Here are some answers to frequently asked questions on the second stimulus payment.
Here are some answers to frequently asked questions on the second stimulus payment.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are some answers to frequently asked questions on the second stimulus payment.

Do I need to do anything to get the second round of payments?

The IRS said that there is no action required by eligible individuals to receive the second payment.

How much will I receive?

Singles will get $600, while married couples who filed a joint return will get $1,200. Those with qualifying children will also receive $600 for each qualifying child. Dependents who are 17 and older are not eligible for the child payment.

When will I get my direct deposit?

Some can expect initial direct deposit payments to begin arriving as early as Tuesday night and continue into next week. Some Americans may see the direct deposit payments as pending or as provisional payments in their accounts before the official payment date of Jan. 4, 2021.

When will I get my physical check?

Paper checks will begin to be mailed, Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M 3.8 earthquake wakes up Wichita
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says one winter storm is moving out, but another one will soon move in.
2021 starts with accumulating snow
Litchfield Avenue and Faulkner Street are closed north of Franklin Street. Avoid the area.
2 people, including suspect, dead after standoff in Riverside Wednesday morning
House fire in S. Wichita
Fire damages south Wichita mobile home
Eyewitness News KWCH
Garden City man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

Latest News

Stimulus payment would go a long way for Wichita family
Stimulus payment would go a long way for Wichita family
Stimulus payment would go a long way for Wichita family
Stimulus payments would go a long way for Wichita family
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of December 28: Job of the Day
An officer on scene said a medical condition led to the crash.
1 person injured after car goes into strip mall on East Kellogg