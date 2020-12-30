Gov. Kelly to receive COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will get her COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will receive her COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 5 p.m.

According to Gov. Kelly, she will host her weekly COVID-19 update at 4 p.m., before receiving her vaccine.

If you cannot view our video player, watch along here or on our Facebook Live.

