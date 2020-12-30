Advertisement

Kansas reports over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, almost 200 deaths

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas reported 6,371 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, with the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic at 222,433.

The state also reported 193 deaths and 192 hospitalizations since Monday.

A cluster reported at the El Dorado Correctional Facility continues to climb in cases, from 50 last week, to 62 this week. One employee has already died from COVID-19 complications.

