Silver Alert issued for Garden City man reported missing

93-year-old Donald Hertel is reported missing from his home in Garden City.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department asks for the public’s help in finding a 93-year-old man reported missing Tuesday (Dec. 29) from his home in Garden City. A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Donald Hertel.

Garden City police say Hertel was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday at his home. They say he could be on his way to Hays, driving his 1994, four-door, dark blue, Chevy Caprice with Kansas handicap tag 71528. Hertel stands about 5′8 and weighs about 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair with some brown in it. He was last seen wearing a red sweater, black slacks and his glasses. Police say he has significant hearing loss, shows signs of dementia and walks with a bend at the waist, slouching forward.

Anyone who may see Hertel or knows where he could be should call 620-276-1300.

