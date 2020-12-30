Advertisement

Stimulus payment would go a long way for Wichita family

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A quarantine of two weeks, set the Buyno family of eight back on bills.

Mom, Patricia, said a stimulus payment is needed, but the uncertainty in Washington is frustrating.

“Well, what are we doing? Are we going to have relief? Are we not going to have relief? Should I plan on something? Should I not plan? It’s just the not knowing is very unsettling,” Patricia said.

Patricia said if stimulus payments came now, it would go a long way for the family.

“Now we have our normal regular monthly bills coming through. Our normal dental, our normal medical, coming on top of what we are now a payment and a half every month of what we had to defer. So that would just, if we got it now, it could almost just set us back to normal, we would be right back to being okay.”

Patricia said they’re working hard to get back to where they were before they had to quarantine, but said the extra money would be a relief.

“Whether they went for the extra 2,000 or not, they wouldn’t even have to because we have so many kids, but that alone would give us a huge relief as far as all of our back payments on everything.”

She said she hoped those in Washington will make a decision soon.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M 3.8 earthquake wakes up Wichita
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says one winter storm is moving out, but another one will soon move in.
2021 starts with accumulating snow
Litchfield Avenue and Faulkner Street are closed north of Franklin Street. Avoid the area.
2 people, including suspect, dead after standoff in Riverside Wednesday morning
House fire in S. Wichita
Fire damages south Wichita mobile home
Eyewitness News KWCH
Garden City man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

Latest News

Stimulus payment would go a long way for Wichita family
Stimulus payments would go a long way for Wichita family
Here are some answers to frequently asked questions on the second stimulus payment.
Frequently asked questions about the second round of stimulus checks
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of December 28: Job of the Day
An officer on scene said a medical condition led to the crash.
1 person injured after car goes into strip mall on East Kellogg