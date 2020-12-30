Stimulus payment would go a long way for Wichita family

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A quarantine of two weeks, set the Buyno family of eight back on bills.

Mom, Patricia, said a stimulus payment is needed, but the uncertainty in Washington is frustrating.

“Well, what are we doing? Are we going to have relief? Are we not going to have relief? Should I plan on something? Should I not plan? It’s just the not knowing is very unsettling,” Patricia said.

Patricia said if stimulus payments came now, it would go a long way for the family.

“Now we have our normal regular monthly bills coming through. Our normal dental, our normal medical, coming on top of what we are now a payment and a half every month of what we had to defer. So that would just, if we got it now, it could almost just set us back to normal, we would be right back to being okay.”

Patricia said they’re working hard to get back to where they were before they had to quarantine, but said the extra money would be a relief.

“Whether they went for the extra 2,000 or not, they wouldn’t even have to because we have so many kids, but that alone would give us a huge relief as far as all of our back payments on everything.”

She said she hoped those in Washington will make a decision soon.

