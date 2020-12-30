Weather Alert: Ice and snow headed for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that we should expect ice first, then a change to all snow by early Friday. Accumulations are likely and will make for some difficult travel at the start of 2021. Winter storm watches continue for south central and eastern Kansas.

Thursday morning will be clear with lows near 20 degrees. Afternoon highs will be back up into the 40s with light winds for much of the area. Clouds will start moving in from the south ahead of the storm coming in for New Years.

Freezing rain and sleet will make for some treacherous travel (after 10 p.m. Thursday night) and a gradual switch to all snow looks likely by dawn Friday. Ice accumulations of about .10-.25″ are possible Thursday night before the change to snow.

Heaviest snow accumulations will be around 3-6″ near Wichita on up toward northeast Kansas. Much of the snow should be over with by mid-afternoon Friday. Some blowing snow may continue even after the snow stops falling.

Western Kansas will miss the entire storm.

A few flurries are possible Saturday, but it’s not expected to amount to anything more than that.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/NE 5-15. High: 42.

Tomorrow night: Freezing rain/sleet likely. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 29.

Fri: High: 32 Morning snow, then cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 36 Low: 20 AM flurries, mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 44 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 49 Low: 27 Becoming partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

