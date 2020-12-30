Advertisement

Week of December 28: Job of the Day

By Lily Wu
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Police Officer | City of Park City | Park City | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11349069 | Two other positions on KANSASWORKS. Public Works Water Tech I or Tech II, Director of Public works

TUESDAY: RN Case Manager | Interim HealthCare | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11342143 | They have 11 other positions posted on KANSASWORK

WEDNESDAY: City Driver | FedEx Freight, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11352588 | Additional local and statewide positions available at KansasWorks.com and careers.fedex.com/fedex including service center support, drivers, diesel mechanics/technicians

THURSDAY: Crane Operator  | Mahaney Group  | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11327440 | 5 other positions open on KANSASWORKS. Estimator Intern, Commercial Roofer, Architectural Sheet Metal Installer, Metal Building Erector, Pre-Engineered Metal Building Foreman

FRIDAY: Production Supervisor | Western Industries Plastic Products LLC | Winfield | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11277218 | They have 10 other positions open on KANSASWORKS

