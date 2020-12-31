Advertisement

Aggressive squirrels terrorize NYC residents

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Residents of a Queens neighborhood are dealing with a squirrely threat.

Denizens of the New York City borough’s Rego Park neighborhood say an aggressive squirrel has jumped on them and bitten them in the past several weeks, WCBS-TV reported Wednesday.

Micheline Frederick pointed to a bruise on her wrist where she said the squirrel landed on her and then sank its teeth into her fingers and hand.

“We’re wrestling in the snow and there’s blood everywhere and my fingers getting chewed and it won’t let go,” Frederick said. “Eventually, it just stopped and there I was a big bloody mess.”

A photo Frederick says she took after the attack shows a snowy pathway covered in blood.

“This was an MMA cage match! And I lost!” she added.

Two other neighbors told WCBS the squirrel had jumped on them, seemingly unprovoked.

“These squirrels are aggressively going after people,” Vinati Singh said.

The city’s Department of Health advised the neighbors to hire a licensed trapper, but the large metal traps have not yet captured any squirrels, the broadcaster reported.

The reason for the squirrel — or squirrels’ — aggressive behavior is not clear. Small rodents like squirrels rarely test positive for rabies and are not known to have transmitted it to humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Litchfield Avenue and Faulkner Street are closed north of Franklin Street. Avoid the area.
Police: Man fatally shoots mother-in-law after protection order filed
Magnitude-3.9 earthquake wakes up Wichita
Wichita police say Michelle Barr was fatally shot by her son-in-law in a homicide that led to a...
Wichita’s latest homicide brings home concern about increase in domestic violence
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says one winter storm is moving out, but another one will soon move in.
2021 starts with accumulating snow
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who sees 34-year-old Joshua Dean Halstead or...
Sheriff’s office seeking 2 ‘persons of interest’ in deadly shooting SW of Wichita

Latest News

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census: Early analysis shows falsifying data was rare
In Australia, it's already 2021.
New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus as curtain draws on 2020
The world prepares to say goodbye to 2020
NYE: Social distanced send off to 2020
Hospitals in Indiana are currently vaccinating healthcare workers while commercial pharmacies...
Race to vaccinate millions in US off to slow, messy start
According to AZ Family, Wickenburg’s Sarah Michelle Boone is facing charges of child abuse,...
Arizona woman accused of beating COVID-positive children for not wearing masks