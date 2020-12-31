City of Wichita prepares to treat roads ahead of New Year’s Eve winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is preparing for winter weather that will move into the region later New Year’s Eve.

Ben Nelson with the City of Wichita said that the city will treat the roads as if they’re preparing for four to six inches of snow. Storm Team 12 is predicting three to six inches of snow for the Wichita Metro.

“As always we encourage people to reduce and minimize the amount of travel to make,” Nelson said. “Maintain a safe and much longer following distances between vehicles in front of them.”

Pretreatment of roads will begin after 6 p.m. to prevent sand and salt being pushed off the road during the evening commute.

“It’s not helpful or effective for any precipitation that falls after midnight,” Nelson said about pretreating roads later in the day.

Nelson noted that without precipitation before treating roads, salt and sand has a harder time staying on the roads, especially with a busy commute.

You can track snow plows with the City of Wichita here.

Winter Weather Update December 31, 2020 Wichita Public Works & Utilities staff provide and update on the upcoming winter storm. Posted by City of Wichita- Government on Thursday, December 31, 2020

