Advertisement

Does It Work: Miseyo ID Protection Roller Stamp

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Miseyo ID Protection Roller Stamp claims to be a “great alternative” to a paper shredder that is quick, easy, refillable and able to cover up to 300 feet of sensitive information.

The product’s website says the roller uses “specifically-designed confidential letters” to obscure the text beneath it. Is the identity-protection roller stamp worth its $9.99 price tag (plus shipping and handling)? To put it to the test, we enlisted the help of Denise Groene, State Director for the Better Business Bureau.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Litchfield Avenue and Faulkner Street are closed north of Franklin Street. Avoid the area.
Police: Man fatally shoots mother-in-law after protection order filed
Magnitude-3.9 earthquake wakes up Wichita
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says one winter storm is moving out, but another one will soon move in.
2021 starts with accumulating snow
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who sees 34-year-old Joshua Dean Halstead or...
Sheriff’s office seeking 2 ‘persons of interest’ in deadly shooting SW of Wichita
Here are some answers to frequently asked questions on the second stimulus payment.
Frequently asked questions about the second round of stimulus checks

Latest News

DIW
DIW: Miseyo ID Protection Roller Stamp
Wichita earthquake
Inspectors discuss potential impact on homes from recent earthquakes in Wichita
Scene of standoff and shooting in Riverside neighborhood of Wichita
Wichita’s latest homicide brings home concern about increase in domestic violence
Areas of your home to check if you're concerned about potential damage from an earthquake.
Home inspectors: Generally not much to worry about concerning Wichita earthquakes