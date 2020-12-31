Advertisement

Second, smaller earthquake shakes Wichita Wednesday night

The U.S. Geological Services reported the earthquake as a Magnitude 2.4 located near Bel Aire at Webb and 29th Street Wednesday night.(Source: AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A much smaller earthquake shook Wichita just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

The U.S. Geological Services reported the earthquake as a Magnitude 2.4 located near Bel Aire at Webb and 29th Street.

This follows a much larger earthquake Wednesday morning in Wichita that was a Magnitude 3.9, according to the Kansas Geological Survey.

