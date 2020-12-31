Second, smaller earthquake shakes Wichita Wednesday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A much smaller earthquake shook Wichita just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

The U.S. Geological Services reported the earthquake as a Magnitude 2.4 located near Bel Aire at Webb and 29th Street.

This follows a much larger earthquake Wednesday morning in Wichita that was a Magnitude 3.9, according to the Kansas Geological Survey.

