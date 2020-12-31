Shockers Make Quick Work of Newman

WICHITA, Kan. (Release) - Wichita State scored the first 16 points of the game and never looked back in an 81-43 rout of Newman University on Wednesday evening at Charles Koch Arena.

Dexter Dennis finished with a season-high 13 points to lead WSU (5-2). His dunk on the game’s first play fueled a 16-0 run in the game’s first five minutes – best by a Shocker team since Nov. 25, 1991 when they scored the first 18 points in a win over Rider.

Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandleradded 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting and knocked down 2-of-3 from distance.

Clarence Jackson grabbed a team-best eight rebounds to go with seven points.

Joel Boyce scored 10 points and cleared nine rebounds for Division II Newman, which treated the game as an exhibition.

The Shockers shot a season-high 49.3 percent, helped by seven dunks and 14 more layups.

Newman shot 26.9 percent. The Jets came in averaging nearly 10 threes-per-game on just under 40 percent accuracy but hit just 3-of-23 against WSU.

WSU made 11 of its first 15 shots to start the game – nine of them on dunks or layups -- for a 27-4 after just eight minutes and coasted into halftime with a 46-18 margin.

The Shockers launched another 14-0 run midway through the second half and led by as many as 40 in the final minute.

NOTABLE:

Since 1976 (when the NCAA re-legalized the slam dunk) 5-foot-11 Trevin Wade is the shortest Shocker to dunk in a regular season game.

Five different Shockers dunked Wednesday: Dennis (2x), Trevin Wade (2x), Morris Udeze Chaunce Jenkins and Trey Wade . That was one shy of the school record, set Dec. 19, 1981, when six different Shockers dunked on Pan American: Greg Dreiling, Antoine Carr, Zarko Durisic, Cliff Levingston, Tony Martin and Xavier McDaniel.

WSU improved to 3-0 in regular season games against Newman and are now 35-0 against non-Division I opponents since 1973 when the NCAA realigned into three tiers.

Dennis went 2-of-4 from beyond the arc to move into the top-20 on WSU’s all-time triples chart (115), passing P.J. Couisnard (114 from 2004-08).

WSU committed a season-high 16 turnovers but forced a season-high 19. The Shockers have won the turnover battle in all seven games this year.

15 Shockers saw action and 12 had field goals, including senior walk-on Brycen Bush who finished with three points.

UP NEXT:

Wichita State heads back out on the road Saturday against Ole Miss (5-2). The 5 p.m. CT tip airs nationally on ESPNU.