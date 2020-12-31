Advertisement

Claims for jobless benefits fall to 787,000, down 19,000

A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell by 19,000 but remain elevated at 787,000 as a resurgent coronavirus grips the U.S. economy.

While at the lowest level in four weeks, the new figures released Thursday by the Labor Department are nearly four times higher than a year ago before the coronavirus struck. Employers continue to cut jobs as rising coronavirus infections keep many people at home while state and local governments re-impose restrictions.

Jobless claims were running around 225,000 a week before the pandemic struck with force last March causing weekly jobless claims to surge to a high of 6.9 million in late March as efforts to contain the virus sent the economy into a deep recession.

The government said that the total number of people receiving traditional unemployment benefits fell by 103,000 to 5.2 million for the week ending Dec. 19 compared to the previous week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Litchfield Avenue and Faulkner Street are closed north of Franklin Street. Avoid the area.
Police: Man fatally shoots mother-in-law after protection order filed
Magnitude-3.9 earthquake wakes up Wichita
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says one winter storm is moving out, but another one will soon move in.
2021 starts with accumulating snow
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who sees 34-year-old Joshua Dean Halstead or...
Sheriff’s office seeking 2 ‘persons of interest’ in deadly shooting SW of Wichita
Wichita police say Michelle Barr was fatally shot by her son-in-law in a homicide that led to a...
Wichita’s latest homicide brings home concern about increase in domestic violence

Latest News

No one will be allowed near Times Square to watch the ball drop in person on New Year's Eve....
2020 finally ending, but New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus
Pope Francis will not lead New Year’s ceremonies due to sciatica.
Back pain causes pope to skip Vatican New Year’s ceremonies
Certain lots of Sportmix High Energy pet food, produced by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc., of...
Pet food recalled over deadly toxin
Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man suspected of a felony in an exchange of gunfire...
Minneapolis to release bodycam video in fatal shooting