Weather Alert: Ice and snow to impact New Years travel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a winter storm will impact travel conditions early Friday for most of south central and eastern Kansas. Freezing rain and sleet will start in the Wichita area after midnight and quickly change to snow before daybreak Friday.

Heaviest snow will extend from northern Oklahoma through Wellington and Wichita, right on up the Kansas Turnpike, which could be very slick Friday morning. Farther west, the amounts will taper down quickly, with Hutchinson getting an inch or less and Salina only getting a few flakes of snow.

Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s early Friday and highs will reach the 40s in western Kansas with a mix of sun and clouds. Farther east, New Year’s Day will bring highs in the 30s. North winds will die down during the day.

Saturday could have a few flurries in eastern Kansas.

The end of the weekend looks warmer with mostly sunny skies.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Freezing rain/sleet change to snow. Wind: NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: 3-6″ of snow, ending around midday. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 35.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 23.

Sat: High: 36 Mostly cloudy; a stray flurry.

Sun: High: 44 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 29 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 35 Mostly cloudy

Thu: High: 46 Low: 25 Decreasing clouds.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.