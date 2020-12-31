Winter storm brings ice, snow to the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another winter storm is approaching the state. A sunny, but bitterly cold morning with wake-up temperatures in the teens will warm-up into the lower 40s as we trade sunny skies for increasing clouds. However, no precipitation is expected through sunset.

Expect a mixture of freezing rain and sleet to overspread south-central Kansas after 10 p.m. The wintry mix should change over to all snow after midnight and last through midday Friday. Snowfall, heavy at times, on top of a layer of ice will make travel difficult tonight and Friday.

Snowfall accumulation between 3-6″ is expected in the Wichita area making this one of the biggest winter storms in a few years. Lighter amounts are anticipated over central Kansas, generally 1-3″ and western Kansas will see little to no snow at all.

A few flurries are possible on Saturday as weaker system moves through the state. Otherwise the weather pattern promises to calm down and warm-up as we head into next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/NE 5-15. High: 42.

Tonight: Freezing rain/sleet change to snow. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Snow through midday, otherwise cloudy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 34.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 20.

Sat: High: 36. Low: 22. Morning flurries, then mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 44. Low: 26. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 50. Low: 27. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 49. Low: 33. Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wed: High: 45. Low: 25. Mostly cloudy; spotty showers.

