Goodland family shares father’s message after death from COVID-19

Man has message for community during pandemic
By Anna Auld
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Goodland family is grieving the death of their dad, grandfather, and husband, Charles Campbell.

He died just days before Christmas after weeks of battling COVID-19 hundreds of miles from home, in an Omaha hospital. He was married to his wife, Pat, for more than 58 years.

He spent weeks on a ventilator and his family knew his situation wasn’t getting better, so they had to make a tough decision. Soon after, his daughters, Kim Artzer and Sherri Keith say thanks to some wonderful first responders and health care workers, they were able to bring Charles home before removing his ventilator. His daughters say when his ventilator was removed, he couldn’t stop talking.

“Low and behold, we have no idea what was about to transpire. As soon as we got that vent pulled, our EMT says, in 35 years experience he never witnessed that, he says we witnessed a miracle,” said Artzer.

He somehow talked for hours on end and shared some last moments with family by his side. They say it was just his excitement to be finally home.

He shared his story of COVID-19 and even named his nurses and those who helped him along the way. His story is now told through his daughters and in a letter they wrote, is his message to others.

“He wanted the people to know how serious the coronavirus is, and that it takes lives,” said Keith.

His daughters say even while sedated in the hospital and on a ventilator, he knew what was going on.

A man who never knew a stranger and loved everyone. They hope by sharing his story, it will save someone else.

