Sedgwick County holds virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccine

Sedgwick County, Kansas
(KWCH)
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County wants to answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions.

The county will hold a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday, January 6 at 5:30 p.m. It will be broadcast on the county’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Doctors will be on hand to take your questions. The panel includes Sedgwick County Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns, Dr. Maurice Duggins with Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph and Sedgwick County EMS Deputy Medical Director Dr. Carolina Pereira. You can submit your questions to communications@sedgwick.gov by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5.

