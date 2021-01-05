Advertisement

Eisenhower National Airport nominated for USA Today's Best Small Airport award

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport has been nominated for the second year in a row for USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award for Best Small Airport.

Voting is now open and runs for four weeks, ending on Monday, February 1. Residents can vote once per day at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-small-airport-2020/.

The contest is among 15 of the nation’s top airports that serve 10 million passengers or fewer annually but excel on their commercial flight offerings, easy access and amenities. Wichita is a contender again this year based on high passenger approval ratings, ease of security, cleanliness, rental car facilities and high-quality concessions. The airport also scores points for its high percentage of on-time departures.

In 2020, Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport ranked third out of 20 national airports.

Eisenhower Airport reports that the total number of passengers in 2020 was down 55-percent from 2019. There were 1,749,906 total passengers in 2019 and 1,665,116 total passengers in 2018.

