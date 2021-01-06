Crews battle fire in vacant buliding

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters spent part of the morning battling a fire at a vacant building near Sycamore and Texas.

When fire crews got to the scene shortly after 6:30 a.m., they found flames burning inside the building. Firefighters were able to make an aggressive attack because the building was vacant.

A fire official at the scene tells us they aren’t sure what caused the fire, but say it’s not uncommon for these fires to be started by people seeking shelter.

The building has been vacant for a while. Officials tell us many buildings in that area are actually set for demolition.

No injuries were reported.

