Advertisement

Crews battle fire in vacant buliding

Building fire
Building fire(KWCH)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters spent part of the morning battling a fire at a vacant building near Sycamore and Texas.

When fire crews got to the scene shortly after 6:30 a.m., they found flames burning inside the building. Firefighters were able to make an aggressive attack because the building was vacant.

A fire official at the scene tells us they aren’t sure what caused the fire, but say it’s not uncommon for these fires to be started by people seeking shelter.

The building has been vacant for a while. Officials tell us many buildings in that area are actually set for demolition.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
CBS News Report: Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday,...
Kansan protesting in Washington, D.C. explains decision to breach US Capitol
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden: Democrats winning in GA runoffs mean $2K stimulus checks now

Latest News

Kansas delegation
4 of Kansas' 6 delegates still objected to election results after unrest
Trump tweet
Power of words: Political science expert discusses impact of president’s rhetoric
Senator Roger Marshall and Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner and Ron Estes say they...
4 KS delegates maintained objection to election results after violence at US capitol
Garden City K-9, K9 Johnny is stepping into retirement after nearly six years of service with...
Garden City PD K-9 retires after nearly 6 years of service
Sarah Demitrus and her daughter hold homemade signs to raise money for their puppy who is sick...
Wichita mom, 5-year-old daughter make signs to raise money for puppy in ICU