Harvey County confirms COVID-19 cluster at sheriff’s office

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Health Department on Wednesday confirmed a COVID-19 cluster at the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office facility in Newton. The health department said the cluster includes five employees and that two additional test results are pending. The five confirmed to have COVID-19 are in isolation, the county said, and “those identified as close contacts have been notified.”

“Public safety is always our priority, and for some of our staff right now, that means being at home,” said Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay. “We have excellent law enforcement agencies throughout Harvey County that help us ensure the same level of response will be maintained for our communities. I hope our staff has a safe and healthy recovery.”

Harvey County explained that the cluster at the sheriff’s office facility will be considered active until there are 28 consecutive days, or two incubation periods, without positive cases.

