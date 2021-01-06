Kansas delegation, spouses condemn violent protest at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (KWCH) - Update: Thursday, January 7, 2021 - Hours after Congress affirmed the presidential win of Joe Biden in the Electoral College, Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. issued the following statement regarding the events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol yesterday:

“Joe Biden is the President-Elect and we must and will have a peaceful transition of power on January 20th. Anything less is not an option. To be explicitly clear – Joe Biden will be our next President,” said Senator Marshall. “I am sickened and angered by the violence that unfolded at our nation’s Capitol yesterday. To all those who destroyed any chance we had for peaceful discussion and debate on restoring and ensuring confidence in this and all future elections: Your actions were despicable and each of you – the rioters, vandals, and trespassers – should be prosecuted to the fullest extent. I am thankful for our law enforcement officers who worked courageously to restore order at the U.S. Capitol – their heroism is unmatched. America is a resilient nation, and I have no doubt that we will unite and grow stronger after this.

Protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday at the urging of President Donald Trump to protest the results of the 2020 election.

After what turned into a violent mob forced Congress to pause the hearing and go into lockdown, several top Republicans urged others to accept the results as the will of the people. Still, Marshall joined a handful of Senators who voted to sustain the objection of electoral votes in the states of Arizona and Pennsylvania. Objections in other states, including Georgia, Michigan and Nevada, lacked the evidence to be heard.

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Kansas lawmakers were in Washington when protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Congress convened Wednesday afternoon to certify the 2020 election, making Joe Biden the next President of the United States.

Most have been taken to safety and are now condemning the actions of those who breached security measures and urging them to allow democracy to play out.

“I condemn the violence and destruction at the U.S. Capitol in the strongest possible terms. It is completely unacceptable and unpatriotic,” said Sen. Jerry Moran. “God Bless the @CapitolPolice & our law enforcement officers. Please pray for our nation.”

Senators and representatives were first told shelter in place before the Capitol was evacuated. Before lawmakers were able to give an update on their status, their spouses took to social media.

“Latest updates: internet chatter calling for “Occupy DC” which means this is all going to continue if National Guard and DHS doesn’t get a grip; last time the Capitol was breached like this was the British in the War of 1812; pipe bombs found outside RNC offices; the dictator of Turkey has sent a letter to our news agencies expressing their sorrow for what is happening in the U.S. “to democracy!” Turkey!!!!! It’s run by a dictator and is sorry for the great U.S. democracy. Please, friends, this can’t be what any of you signed up for if you are a Trump supporter,” said Robba Moran, wife of Sen. Jerry Moran, in a post on Facebook.

“The freedom of speech and the freedom to protest are provided in our Constitution. I share the frustration many Americans have over the Presidential Election; however, what happened at the U.S. Capitol today is unreasonable and unacceptable and I condemn it at the highest level. America needs to know we will not be deterred by violence. I am thankful for the heroic law enforcement officers who are working feverishly to restore order,” said Senator-elect Roger Marshall.

“In America we can disagree without being disagreeable. Protesting a cause is appropriate, but violence of any kind is unacceptable. I want to thank the Capitol Police and law enforcement officers that have responded,” said Rep. Ron Estes.

The Estes’ wife, and newly elected Kansas legislator, Susan Estes, echoed her husband’s sentiment.

“Ron is safe. What is happening is wrong. I support peaceful protests, the freedom of speech is integral to who we are. it is important to respect the law. Please join me in praying for our nation,” said Member-elect Estes on Facebook.

“I am a believer in the First Amendment and the right to peacefully protest. The violence at the Capitol now is unacceptable. My staff and I are safe. Thank you to all law enforcement working to keep the situation contained. Praying for our country,” said Congressman Tracey Mann, representative for Kansas’ Big First District.

“The lawless behavior at the U.S. Capitol is reprehensible and has no place in our country. This is a stain on American history, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” said newly elected Rep. Jake LaTurner, who represents Kansas’ fourth congressional district. “The lawless behavior at the U.S. Capitol is reprehensible and has no place in our country. This is a stain on American history, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

“I’m currently safe and sheltering in place while we wait to receive further instruction from Capitol Police,” said District 3 Representative Sharice Davids. “Today is a dark day for our country. It’s unacceptable that we have a President who has repeatedly condoned and even encouraged this despicable behavior. It must stop.”

