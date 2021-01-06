Advertisement

Kansas surpasses 3,000 COVID-19 related deaths since beginning of pandemic

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas has surpassed 3,000 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state reported 130 new deaths since Monday, bringing the total to 3,027.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the lives lost due to COVID-19.

5,501 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Monday, bringing the total number of statewide cases to 236,818.

Kansas is also seeing a steady climb in hospitalizations with 158 new hospitalizations since Monday.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will give an update on vaccine rollout in the state at 4 p.m. Thursday.

