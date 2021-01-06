Advertisement

New Sedgwick County health order keeps restrictions in place until Feb. 6

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns signed a new local health order. The order will be in effect for 28 days – from 12:01 a.m. January 10 to 11:59 p.m. February 6.

The order continues to limit gatherings to 25 individuals and requiring people to wear masks and maintain 6 feet of social distancing. Businesses and organizations are responsible for ensuring that individuals comply with the order’s mask-wearing, mass gathering, percentage of fire code capacity limitations, and social distancing requirements. Businesses are expected to make efforts to comply with fire code capacity limitations included in this order.

Restaurants, bars, and night clubs still, are not considered mass gatherings; however, they are required to reduce the amount of dine-in patrons to 100 people or 50 percent of the fire code capacity, whichever is less. Tables may not have more than eight people seated together. All tables must be spaced at least six feet apart.

Restaurants are allowed to have in-person dining between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. only. Between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., restaurants may continue curbside, drive through, and delivery services (but not carry-out). Bars and night clubs’ in-person dining and drinking areas must be closed by 11 p.m., and remain closed until at least 5 a.m. or later pursuant to state or local law. Additionally, these businesses may remain open between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. for curbside, drive through, and delivery services (but not carry-out), to the extent this is allowed by state or local laws. Other facilities such as fitness centers and retail stores must continue to follow the same provisions from the previous order.

