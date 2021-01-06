Advertisement

Sprinkle or flurry on Thursday

Rather chilly with limited sunshine
Still chilly with limited sun Thursday
Still chilly with limited sun Thursday
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that limited sunshine is expected Thursday with a few sprinkles or flurries possible early in the day. Road conditions won’t be impacted in any significant way.

Early Thursday will have temperatures in the 30s with highs only topping out near 40. Chances of sprinkles or flurries will fade once the afternoon rolls around. North winds will remain light.

Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds with dry weather statewide. Highs will be near 40 with light winds.

A weekend storm will bring some light snow or flurries to western Kansas Saturday, but accumulations are unlikely. Temperatures will be rather chilly with highs in the upper 30s throughout much of the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; few sprinkles possible. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: AM sprinkle or flurry; otherwise cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 42.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 25.

Fri: High: 40 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 39 Low: 23 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 38 Low: 25 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 39 Low: 21 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 49 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 53 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

