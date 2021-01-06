Advertisement

Trump supporters in Wichita peacefully protest outside Sedgwick County Courthouse

By Grant DeMars
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a much more peaceful scene than the US Capitol breach in Washington, D.C. a group of President Trump’s supporters gathered in downtown Wichita on Wednesday afternoon to protest outside of the Sedgwick County Courthouse. Similar to the demonstration at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, there were no reports of violence nor arrests made. The extent of the confrontation was some yelling and strong words exchanged between protesters and a few people driving by.

About 50 Trump supporters met outside the courthouse in Wichita at about noon Wednesday while they listed to Congress’ debate in the nation’s capital live. A handful of organizers spoke to the crowd, they sang the national anthem and prayed that congress would refuse to certify the election cementing Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th president.

Despite the president’s failed efforts to prove election fraud in court, Wichitans gathered Wednesday have their doubts, which was a focal point of their gathering outside of the courthouse. They said they “want clarity on everything” and “want truth to come out.” A group called “Unmask the Truth” organized Wednesday’s protest in Wichita. Eyewitness News spoke with the group’s CEO who said the goal was to empower others to speak out against the presidential election.

“What’s happening in Washington, Topeka, and here today is about stopping the steal,” local protester Rick Duncan said.

The protesters in Wichita also gathered to express their views about COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines Americans have followed for nearly a year.

“Get up. Take off your mask and quit bowing to them,” one protester said. “I don’t bow to any man. I bow to God.”

