Wichita Public Library kicks off Big Read program

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Library will kick off its Big Read program Saturday, Jan. 9 on PBS.

The Big Read program was originally slated for Oct. 1 through Nov. 15, 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

“We decided to postpone and rework the format of this year’s Big Read because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” said Julie Sherwood, Education and Engagement Manager for the Wichita Public Library, in a news release. “The safety of our participants, staff and partners is important to us, but rest assured, we have lined up some great programs we think participants will enjoy.”

This year’s book selection for the Big Read is “Circe” by Madeline Miller. “Circe” is a novel that “takes readers on a journey into the world of gods, monsters and mortals,” according to the library.

The library will host a variety of virtual programs to go along with the Big Read.

This year’s program will run from Jan. 9 through Feb. 21. More details can be found at bigreadwichita.org.

You can watch the kickoff program at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on PBS channel 8 and online a kpts.org.

