Advertisement

Boeing to pay settlement related to 737 Max

The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in...
The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia.(Source: Boeing)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle a criminal charge related to its troubled 737 Max jetliner. The Justice Department announced the settlement Thursday, nearly two years after the second of two crashes that killed 346 people in all. Boeing is agreeing to pay money for crash victims’ families, airline customers and airlines, as well as a fine.

The 737 Max entered service in 2017. The first crash occurred in October 2018 in Indonesia, and a second occurred five months later in Ethiopia. In both cases, an automated system pushed the noses of the planes down, and pilots were unable to regain control.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
CBS News Report: Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday,...
Kansan protesting in Washington, D.C. explains decision to breach US Capitol
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden: Democrats winning in GA runoffs mean $2K stimulus checks now

Latest News

Kansas delegation
4 of Kansas' 6 delegates still objected to election results after unrest
Trump tweet
Power of words: Political science expert discusses impact of president’s rhetoric
Senator Roger Marshall and Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner and Ron Estes say they...
4 KS delegates maintained objection to election results after violence at US capitol
Garden City K-9, K9 Johnny is stepping into retirement after nearly six years of service with...
Garden City PD K-9 retires after nearly 6 years of service
Sarah Demitrus and her daughter hold homemade signs to raise money for their puppy who is sick...
Wichita mom, 5-year-old daughter make signs to raise money for puppy in ICU