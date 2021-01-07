CBS News Report: Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - CBS News Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe reports from the network’s Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent Margaret Brennan that cabinet secretaries in President Donald Trump’s administration are discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.

There has been nothing formal presented to Vice President Mike Pence, the report said.

JUST IN: “This is not news we deliver lightly,” @margbrennan says as she reports: Trump Cabinet secretaries are discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump. Nothing formal yet presented to VP Pence.



“I’m talking about actual members of the Cabinet,” she says — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) January 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.