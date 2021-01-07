Advertisement

CBS News Report: Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - CBS News Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe reports from the network’s Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent Margaret Brennan that cabinet secretaries in President Donald Trump’s administration are discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.

There has been nothing formal presented to Vice President Mike Pence, the report said.

