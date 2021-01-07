Chilly & rather cloudy into the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that temperatures will not change much over the next couple of days as clouds remain very stubborn for the area. Some areas of fog may develop in the early morning hours Friday, which could lead to a slick spot or two on area roads.

Friday will start off below freezing for much of the state. Highs will only warm to near 40 with a cloudy sky for much of the day. A few breaks in the overcast will be possible late in the afternoon.

Light winds and lots of clouds should hang on into the weekend. Some light snow may clip southwest Kansas Saturday night, but accumulations will be minimal. A warm up isn’t expected until the early part of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog. Wind: NE/N 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. High: 40.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 27.

Sat: High: 41 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 39 Low: 25 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 45 Low: 23 Early clouds, then mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 32 Mostly sunny and breezy.

