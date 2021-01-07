Advertisement

Damp and gray start to the day

However, most area roads are wet (and not icy) and the morning commute looks normal.
However, most area roads are wet (and not icy) and the morning commute looks normal.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a our most recent weather maker is on the way out, but not before producing both rain and snow showers last night. However, most area roads are wet (and not icy) and the morning commute looks normal.

Wake-up temperatures in the lower 30s will not move much today. However, afternoon highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s are near normal for early January. Not much change is expected through the weekend as the cold, but quiet conditions stick around through Sunday.

A weather maker will have a small impact on southwest Kansas this weekend, but most of the state will barely notice it. The path of the storm system should keep the heavy snow over Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas, but an inch or two may fall in places like Liberal and Elkhart.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning showers, otherwise cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 41.

Tonight: Cloudy, colder. Wind: NE/N 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; partial afternoon clearing. Wind: N/SE 5-10. High: 40.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 27.

Sat: High: 41. Low: 245 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 38. Low: 21. Mostly cloudy, continued cold.

Mon: High: 43. Low: 23. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 49. Low: 27. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: High: 53. Low: 32. Mostly sunny; mild.

