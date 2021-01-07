Advertisement

Dole VA offering COVID-19 vaccine to high risk veterans

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. — The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center has begun contacting higher risk veterans to vaccinate them against COVID-19.

“Within hours of receiving our first allocation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, we began offering it to our health care personnel and community living center residents,” said Candace Ifabiyi, Medical Center Director. “We are now offering vaccinations to Veterans who fall into high-risk categories as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Veterans Health Administration.”

Veterans being contacted for scheduling include homeless Veterans, hemodialysis patients, solid organ transplant patients and chemotherapy patients. The Dole VA is also contacting patients who have health conditions that put them at higher risk for contracting the disease and are 75 years of age or older.

Veterans who fall into one of these higher-risk categories can call the Dole VA at 316-469-0914, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and get scheduled to receive their vaccine. Wait times for an appointment can be as little as one day, and some may even be able to get in on the same day they call.

“The shelf life for a vial of vaccine is only six hours after we pierce it, so any cancellation can create same-day openings in our appointment schedule,” explains Dr. Susan Duquaine, Pharmacy Chief at the Dole VA.

The Dole VA’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic is located in Building 59 at the medical center’s campus, 5500 E. Kellogg, and is open Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. The clinic is available by appointment only and Veterans will be expected to schedule an appointment to receive the second dose (approximately 28 days after the first) before they leave.

“As vaccine supplies increase, VA care teams will contact more groups of Veterans to schedule vaccinations,” Ifabiyi says. “Our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans who want to be vaccinated.”

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
CBS News Report: Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday,...
Kansan protesting in Washington, D.C. explains decision to breach US Capitol
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden: Democrats winning in GA runoffs mean $2K stimulus checks now

Latest News

The coronavirus is deadlier than ever, and it continues to break records.
Pandemic peak? Deadly days, vaccine delays for virus
The virus is surging in virtually every state, with California particularly hard hit.
US registering highest deaths yet from the coronavirus
Laura Kelly
Kansas Governor to talk about vaccine priority groups Thursday afternoon
Gov. Kelly announces phased COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan
While two coronavirus vaccines continue to roll out across the US, two new variants of the...
There are new coronavirus strains: Can our vaccines stop them?