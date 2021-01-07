Advertisement

FBI, D.C. metro police seeks to identify Capitol rioters

A supporter of President Donald Trump chants outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol,...
A supporter of President Donald Trump chants outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A day after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in protest of the 2020 election results, more security is being added to the grounds and authorities are looking for the assailants. The government is now moving in 6,200 National Guard members and installing 7-foot tall fences in preparation for the inauguration.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III said officers arrested 68 people Wednesday evening and into the early morning hours of Thursday. He said numerous images were collected of persons of interest acting violent and destroying property. The police department is asking for the community’s help to identify the people in the images.

The FBI is also accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and the surrounding area in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. Anyone who witnessed unlawful violent actions is urged to submit information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol. You may also call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
CBS News Report: Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday,...
Kansan protesting in Washington, D.C. explains decision to breach US Capitol
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden: Democrats winning in GA runoffs mean $2K stimulus checks now

Latest News

Kansas delegation
4 of Kansas' 6 delegates still objected to election results after unrest
Trump tweet
Power of words: Political science expert discusses impact of president’s rhetoric
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
Senator Roger Marshall and Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner and Ron Estes say they...
4 KS delegates maintained objection to election results after violence at US capitol
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely