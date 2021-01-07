Advertisement

Garden City PD K-9 retires after nearly 6 years of service

Garden City K-9, K9 Johnny is stepping into retirement after nearly six years of service with...
Garden City K-9, K9 Johnny is stepping into retirement after nearly six years of service with the department in southwest Kansas.(Garden City Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After nearly six years of service, Johnny, a K-9 with the Garden City Police Department stepped into retirement on Wednesday (Jan. 6). K9 Johnny started with the GCPD in 2015 and most recently worked with Officer Chris Seeman, the department said.

The department said that in his career, K9 Johny helped to apprehend 39 suspects and had 715 deployments that included 384 narcotics sniffs, 273 patrol deployments and 58 community demonstrations and presentations.

“K9 Johnny will enjoy and spend retirement with Officer Seeman and his family. We will miss K9 Johnny and his “paw-some” personality but are so grateful for his service to the GCPD and the community,” the department said on its Facebook page.

