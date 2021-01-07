Great Bend Police say goodbye to beloved K9

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A K9 with the Great Bend Police Department was put down Wednesday morning.

The K9, named Lazar, retired in 2019 after having mobility problems after working with the department for four years as a drug enforcement K9.

Lazar was partnered with Officer Allen and lived with the officer after retirement. Before working with Officer Allen, Lazar was partnered with Corporal Becker before Becker was promoted to detective.

Lazar was put down after experiencing severe pain. Officer Allen and Detective Becker were at his side, the police department said.

