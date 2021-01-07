Advertisement

Great Bend Police say goodbye to beloved K9

The K9, named Lazar, retired in 2019 after having mobility problems after working with the department for four years as a drug enforcement K9.(Great Bend Police)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A K9 with the Great Bend Police Department was put down Wednesday morning.

The K9, named Lazar, retired in 2019 after having mobility problems after working with the department for four years as a drug enforcement K9.

Lazar was partnered with Officer Allen and lived with the officer after retirement. Before working with Officer Allen, Lazar was partnered with Corporal Becker before Becker was promoted to detective.

Lazar was put down after experiencing severe pain. Officer Allen and Detective Becker were at his side, the police department said.

