Grimes, No. 11 Houston rally for 70-63 win over Wichita St.

HOUSTON (AP) - Quentin Grimes scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half as 11th-ranked Houston rallied for a 70-63 win over Wichita State. After shooting 1 of 6 from the field in the first half, Grimes was 5 of 11 in the second half, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also had nine rebounds. Justin Gorham added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and DeJon Jarreau finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Houston. Tyson Etienne had 25 points and eight rebounds, and Dexter Dennis scored 18 points for the Shockers, whose five-game winning streak ended.

The Shockers led 35-29 at halftime and expanded that lead to 10, 35-25 early in the second half before Houston went on a 16-0 run over an approximate six-minute stretch to build a six-point lead. Houston led by as many as 13 with 5:29 left in the game before the Shockers fought back to within striking distance. The Cougars kept WSU at bay, recapturing a 10-point lead before an Etienne trey with six seconds left made for the final difference.

Wichita State, now 6-3, will look to get back on the winning track at home Sunday (Jan. 10_) against Cincinnati.

