Advertisement

Grimes, No. 11 Houston rally for 70-63 win over Wichita St.

Wichita State interim head coach Isaac Brown applauds his team in an 81-43 win over Newman...
Wichita State interim head coach Isaac Brown applauds his team in an 81-43 win over Newman Wednesday, December 30, 2020.(Shocker Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Quentin Grimes scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half as 11th-ranked Houston rallied for a 70-63 win over Wichita State. After shooting 1 of 6 from the field in the first half, Grimes was 5 of 11 in the second half, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also had nine rebounds. Justin Gorham added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and DeJon Jarreau finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Houston. Tyson Etienne had 25 points and eight rebounds, and Dexter Dennis scored 18 points for the Shockers, whose five-game winning streak ended.

The Shockers led 35-29 at halftime and expanded that lead to 10, 35-25 early in the second half before Houston went on a 16-0 run over an approximate six-minute stretch to build a six-point lead. Houston led by as many as 13 with 5:29 left in the game before the Shockers fought back to within striking distance. The Cougars kept WSU at bay, recapturing a 10-point lead before an Etienne trey with six seconds left made for the final difference.

Wichita State, now 6-3, will look to get back on the winning track at home Sunday (Jan. 10_) against Cincinnati.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
CBS News Report: Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday,...
Kansan protesting in Washington, D.C. explains decision to breach US Capitol
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden: Democrats winning in GA runoffs mean $2K stimulus checks now

Latest News

KU vs. TCU, January 5, 2021
McCormack, Agbaji propel No. 6 Kansas to blowout road win over TCU
Kansas State vs. No. 18 Texas Tech, Jan. 5, 2021
No. 18 Texas Tech tops K-State 82-71 for 1st Big 12 home win
Tyson Etienne vs OSU
More AAC love for Etienne
Kansas City Chiefs' Rashad Fenton is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Cole...
Chargers beat playoff-bound Chiefs 38-21 as KC rests stars