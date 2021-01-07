Kansan protesting in Washington, D.C. explains decision to breach US Capitol

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man named Steve from Salina is among Kansans who are in Washington, D.C. to rally for President Donald Trump. Steve, who did not give his last name, was part of the large group that pushed its way into the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon. Steve said he’s in the nation’s capital because he’s “had enough” and “we have to stand up for Americans.”

“The goal is to show the American people that we love our country and we will take a stand for it,” he said.

Steve said the intention was not for the protest to turn violent.

“We didn’t want to cause any more problems, but we wanted inside the capitol. It’s our house and we planned on going in and talking to our representatives because they are doing the wrong thing,” he said.

Steve made the trip to Washington, D.C. from the Sunflower State with others who did not listen to law-enforcement demands.

“We proceeded up the scaffolding and inside,” he said of going into the US Capitol. “The doors were kicked open and we went in and then that’s when the interior police came at us and pepper-sprayed us and hit us with shields.”

He said the bold action is what he thought it would take to get his message across.

“I would die for our country and freedom. I would die for your freedoms. And if that’s what it takes to get it done...”

Steve said he did leave the capitol before the 6 p.m. mandated curfew and didn’t know what might happen as night falls in Washington.

