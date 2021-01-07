Kansas Congressman tests positive for COVID-19 following House vote
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Freshman Republican Congressman Jake LaTurner received a positive COVID-19 test after voting on the House floor Wednesday.
LaTurner’s office made the announcement on Twitter early Thursday morning and said he wasn’t experiencing any symptoms.
The tweet said LaTurner took the test because of Washington D.C.’s guidelines that calls for visitors to be checked.
The tweet said he’s following guidelines from the CDC and won’t come back to the House floor until he’s given the all-clear.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.