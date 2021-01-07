Kansas Congressman tests positive for COVID-19 following House vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Freshman Republican Congressman Jake LaTurner received a positive COVID-19 test after voting on the House floor Wednesday.

LaTurner’s office made the announcement on Twitter early Thursday morning and said he wasn’t experiencing any symptoms.

The tweet said LaTurner took the test because of Washington D.C.’s guidelines that calls for visitors to be checked.

The tweet said he’s following guidelines from the CDC and won’t come back to the House floor until he’s given the all-clear.

Congressman LaTurner took the test as part of Washington DC’s travel guidelines that requires visitors be tested. He is not experiencing any symptoms at this time. — Rep. Jake LaTurner (@RepLaTurner) January 7, 2021

