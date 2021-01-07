Advertisement

Lawmakers back to work after rioters breached Congress

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Lawmakers are back to work hours after rioters breached the halls of Congress. Washington, D.C. remains under curfew Wednesday night, but the Capitol building is secure.

“We will not bow to lawlessness or intimidation,” said Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“This will be a stain on our country, not so easily washed away,” said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

On Wednesday afternoon, a mob breached the hallowed halls during a floor debate, forcing a delay in the process to confirm Joe Biden’s presidential victory. It sparked House and Senate evacuations. Lawmakers, staff and media sheltered in secure areas.

Lawmakers are condemning the violence.

“It’s sad. It’s a very sad day for our country to see anarchy occur and tearing down and breaking our Capitol,” freshman Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) told the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.

“There are so many ways in America to protest peacefully, to file grievances, and to air our grievances without resulting to violence and breaking the law,” said Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.).

It was a culmination of two days of demonstrations. President Trump initially encouraged the protestors. He later responded to the breach on Twitter, calling for peace and asking those involved to go home. Twitter then locked his account Wednesday night. It will be locked for 12 hours.

Washington, D.C. police confirm one person has died in connection to the evening’s events.

The city-wide curfew is set to be lifted at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
CBS News Report: Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday,...
Kansan protesting in Washington, D.C. explains decision to breach US Capitol
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden: Democrats winning in GA runoffs mean $2K stimulus checks now

Latest News

Senator Roger Marshall and Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner and Ron Estes say they...
4 KS delegates maintained objection to election results after violence at US capitol
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Power of words: Political science expert discusses impact of president’s rhetoric
Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday,...
Kansan protesting in Washington, D.C. explains decision to breach US Capitol
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As...
Political scientist: Unrest centered at US Capitol could linger for days
A group of President Trump supporters gather peacefully outside the Sedgwick County Courthouse...
Trump supporters in Wichita peacefully protest outside Sedgwick County Courthouse