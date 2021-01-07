Power of words: Political science expert discusses impact of president’s rhetoric

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Why do words matter? It’s a seemingly simple question getting further analysis after some of President Donald Trump’s rhetoric caused him to be blocked from several social media platforms, at least temporarily.

Considering the president’s recent messages and Wednesday’s storming of the US Capitol, Eyewitness News took the question of why words matter to a political science expert.

President Trump currently cannot post on Facebook or Instagram and he was locked out of Twitter for 12 hours. On Thursday morning (Jan. 7), his aide posted the president’s latest message on Twitter, saying there will be an orderly transition of power on Jan. 20.

With the 12-hour lock of the president’s account, Twitter added that further violations will result in permanent suspension.

“The rhetoric that a president puts out is always important. It always matters because they can always get attention, and also people know who they are,” said Wichita State University Political Science Department Chair Dr. Neal Allen.

President-Elect Joe Biden echoed that message.

“The words of a president matter, no matter how good or bad that president is,” said Biden. “At their best, words or a president can inspire. At their worst, they can incite.”

Dr. Allen said the rhetoric from the president of the United States carries more weight than other politicians.

“The framers of our constitution were most worried about Congress being too powerful. But, they didn’t anticipate how mass media, and social media now, would connect the president directly to the people. President Trump has been saying incorrect things and inflammatory things since before he was president,” said Allen.

He pointed out that leaders of other countries pay a lot of attention to what the U.S. president says.

“Presidents usually are very careful about what they say. Donald Trump has crafted a political style that is all about being not careful about what he says. And, twitter is not itself a bad thing for politicians, but, it is bad whenever they tweet things without thinking. And, President Trump does that a lot, or maybe he’s actually thinking these things that are factually incorrect,” said Allen.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday morning that President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts will be blocked indefinitely until the peaceful transition of power is complete.

After President Trump’s ban on Twitter, at 6:10 p.m., he released this video statement.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.