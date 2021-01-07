Va. teen killed by exploding grenade that ATF investigators say was possibly purchased at N.C. thrift store

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) say a Virginia teen was killed by an exploding grenade that may have been purchased at a thrift store in Brunswick County.

According to a press release, the ATF is asking for the public’s help to track down potentially-live grenades that could have been sold at the Fancy Flea Antique Mall, located off U.S. 17 near Shallotte, last summer.

“The grenades were thought to be ‘inert’ MK2 grenades, a style used during World War II. At the time of sale, neither the vendor nor buyer(s) believed the grenades to be functioning or hazardous,” the press release stated. The agency is concerned the grenades may contain live explosives and could be dangerous.

ATF officials added that the antique grenade that caused the deadly Dec. 23 explosion in Virginia was likely purchased from the business in June.

Last month, ATF first announced they were looking for one potentially live grenade sold at the store during the same June time frame. The agency said new information indicated that more grenades were possibly sold from the same vendor.

ATF is asking for anyone who visited Shallotte, near the Ocean Isle Beach and Holden Beach area, and purchased an “inert” grenade from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in June 2020 to contact the Charlotte Field Division at 704-716-1800 or the Washington Field Division at 202-648-8010. Information can also be provided to ATF by calling 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477), or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ReportIt ® app.

