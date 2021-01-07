Advertisement

Wichita mom, 5-year-old daughter make signs to raise money for puppy in ICU

Sarah Demitrus and her daughter hold homemade signs to raise money for their puppy who is sick in the ICU at a local vet clinic.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family in dire need of help for their pet takes a creative approach to raise money. Sarah Demitrus gave her 5-year-old daughter a puppy for her birthday last year. Then Sarah was furloughed from both of her jobs before Christmas. As she struggled to pay the bills, the puppy, named Sissy, got sick, spending time in the ICU at a vet clinic.

Sarah used her stimulus check for a down payment on vet bills, but it’s not enough to cover the treatment Sissy needs. After telling her daughter that they might not be able to save Sissy, the little girl decided to make a sign to raise money. Sarah and her daughter have been holding signs near Devlin Customs at Douglas and Hydraulic for the past three days. So far, people have donated about $700 toward Sissy’s vet bill. You can donate to the cause here: Help Sissy Fight.

