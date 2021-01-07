Wichita Police investigating sexual battery at East Wichita Walmart

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for help in identifying an individual in relation to a sexual battery at the Walmart on Kellogg and Greenwich.

The incident occurred on Dec. 2.

Police ask if you know the individual or have additional information to contact Detective Brock #2117 at 316-352-4837 or at pbrock@wichita.gov.

The Wichita Police Department is asking for your assistance in identifying the following individual in reference to a... Posted by Wichita Police Department on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.