Wichita Police investigating sexual battery at East Wichita Walmart
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for help in identifying an individual in relation to a sexual battery at the Walmart on Kellogg and Greenwich.
The incident occurred on Dec. 2.
Police ask if you know the individual or have additional information to contact Detective Brock #2117 at 316-352-4837 or at pbrock@wichita.gov.
