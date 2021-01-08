4 KS delegates maintained objection to election results after violence at US capitol

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As riots at the nation’s capital ended Wednesday night, some Republicans changed their decision to object the electoral college votes and affirm Joe Biden as the next president. But four of Kansas’ six delegates still sided with President Trump. Those delegates include representatives Tracey Mann, Ron Estes and Jake LaTurner and Senator Roger Marshall.

As of Thursday, Eyewitness News has not heard from Rep. Mann. A representative for Rep. LaTurner’s team said he’s not doing interviews. Rep. Estes also declined an interview but did issue a statement saying his choice to object to election results was not made lightly, but was to protect voter integrity.

Senator Marshall also would not do an interview but said in a statement Thursday afternoon that protesters at the capital destroyed any chance at a debate on this election. He called protesters “despicable” and said that they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

So, after all of the violence, why did the four lawmakers representing Kansas continue to question the election’s security?

“That could have changed because of the insurrection and rioting at the capitol, but they still are going to have to run in primaries in two years,” Wichita State University Political Science Chair Dr. Neal Allen said. “And the voters will likely not be happy with the events of yesterday, but will still be supportive of President Trump and his time in office.”

Friends University Political Science Professor Dr. Russell Arben Fox shared a similar perspective.

“They know they’ve got voters who are riled up on behalf of Trump, and they want to make sure those voters continue to trust them as opposed to seeing them as some type of traitor like people were calling Mitt Romney the other day,” Dr. Fox said.

Eyewitness News will continue reaching out to the delegates representing Kansas in Washington, D.C.

